State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $9.26 Million Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of CenterPoint Energy worth $9,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 10,523 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,305,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.08.

CNP opened at $31.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.94. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

