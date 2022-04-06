State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $9.85 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,988 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Arch Capital Group worth $9,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 452.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 127,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 104,509 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 227.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 97,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 68,004 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 16,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 928,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ACGL. MKM Partners increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $47.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $49.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

