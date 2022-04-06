State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Evergy worth $8,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,984,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,208,000 after purchasing an additional 224,015 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,802,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,910,000 after buying an additional 27,095 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Evergy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,778,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,225,000 after buying an additional 260,144 shares in the last quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC increased its position in Evergy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC now owns 2,657,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,329,000 after buying an additional 288,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,336,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,300,000 after buying an additional 39,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG opened at $69.08 on Wednesday. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.46 and a fifty-two week high of $69.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.33 million. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.79%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

