State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,637 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $8,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LVS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 31.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,933,825 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $101,894,000 after purchasing an additional 457,498 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,988 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,640 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 211,086 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.23.

LVS stock opened at $37.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.26 and a 12 month high of $64.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.78.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

