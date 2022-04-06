State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 174 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $8,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $191,393,000 after buying an additional 271,592 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,212,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,678,000 after purchasing an additional 339,650 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 523,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,846,000 after acquiring an additional 80,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,734,000 after acquiring an additional 221,860 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $328.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $288.31 and a 200-day moving average of $294.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.07, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.95. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.26.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $361.00 to $399.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $328.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.36.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total value of $6,422,620.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,214 shares of company stock worth $11,633,666 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

