State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,208 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $8,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 20.5% in the third quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 6,720,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,953 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 13.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,020,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,521,000 after purchasing an additional 350,311 shares during the period. North Peak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 65.6% in the third quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,979,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,259 shares during the period. Brahman Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 19.1% in the third quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,381,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,979,000 after purchasing an additional 381,670 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 11.3% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,100,000 after purchasing an additional 240,165 shares during the period.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $493,890.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,962 shares of company stock worth $1,378,554 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $85.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.94, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.70 and a 12-month high of $90.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.24.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GDDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.90.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

