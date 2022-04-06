State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 224 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $9,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABMD. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Abiomed by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Abiomed news, COO David M. Weber sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.19, for a total value of $965,311.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $90,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,912 shares of company stock worth $5,471,526. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $344.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $322.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 111.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.33. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.27 and a 12-month high of $379.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.17.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Abiomed’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

