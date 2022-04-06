State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.67.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th.
In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:STT traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.81. 14,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,880. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. State Street has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.82.
State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that State Street will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.75%.
State Street Company Profile (Get Rating)
State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on State Street (STT)
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.