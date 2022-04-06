State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STT. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of State Street by 284.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,769,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747,808 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of State Street by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,287 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,564,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in State Street by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,279,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,557 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in State Street by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,140,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $350,776,000 after purchasing an additional 994,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.81. 14,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,880. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. State Street has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.82.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that State Street will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

