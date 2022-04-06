Stephen Trundle Sells 5,305 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 5,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $359,891.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Alarm.com stock traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.66. 341,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,771. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.05. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $95.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 62.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Alarm.com had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $195.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALRM shares. Roth Capital cut their price target on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet cut Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 9,583.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 1,420.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

