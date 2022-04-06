STERIS (NYSE:STE) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STE. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $258.83.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $245.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 85.02 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.31 and a 200 day moving average of $229.50. STERIS has a 52 week low of $188.10 and a 52 week high of $249.47.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.52%.

In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total transaction of $442,683.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,469 in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,128,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,978,576,000 after purchasing an additional 452,768 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,852,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,667,876,000 after purchasing an additional 39,418 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in STERIS by 3.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,288,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $876,113,000 after purchasing an additional 134,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,211,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,025,194,000 after acquiring an additional 103,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,622,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

