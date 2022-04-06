Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company with its primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California. The company through its wholly owned bank subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., Sterling offers loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail banking services. Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. “

Shares of SBT opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.44. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Sterling Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SBT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $25.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 417.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. 22.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

