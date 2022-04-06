Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $36.88

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.88 and last traded at $37.13, with a volume of 3785 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.02.

SHOO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $578.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.