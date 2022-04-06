StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $1.36 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The company has a market cap of $20.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27.

Aethlon Medical ( NASDAQ:AEMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Aethlon Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.91% and a negative net margin of 2,823.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 377.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 191,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 28,501 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 48,710 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 771.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 64,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

