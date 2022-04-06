StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

ARKR stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.53 million, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.21. Ark Restaurants has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $22.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $43.99 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ark Restaurants stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Ark Restaurants Corp. ( NASDAQ:ARKR Get Rating ) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.17% of Ark Restaurants worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ark Restaurants (Get Rating)

Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

