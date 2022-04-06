StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
ARKR stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.53 million, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.21. Ark Restaurants has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $22.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $43.99 million for the quarter.
About Ark Restaurants (Get Rating)
Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ark Restaurants (ARKR)
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.