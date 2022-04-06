StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of COE stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of -0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69. China Online Education Group has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $23.25.

Get China Online Education Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in China Online Education Group by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 361,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 198,123 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in China Online Education Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 276,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in China Online Education Group by 10,002.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 92,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in China Online Education Group by 20.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in China Online Education Group in the third quarter worth $114,000. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.