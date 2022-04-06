StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Landmark Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.19. The company has a market cap of $132.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.73 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.32%.

In other news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $68,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LARK. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

