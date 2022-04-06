StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LITB opened at $1.10 on Friday. LightInTheBox has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $113.15 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LightInTheBox in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in LightInTheBox by 43.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LightInTheBox in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LightInTheBox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in LightInTheBox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 54.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

