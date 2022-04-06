StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE LITB opened at $1.10 on Friday. LightInTheBox has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $113.15 million during the quarter.
About LightInTheBox (Get Rating)
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.
