StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OVBC opened at $30.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.41. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12-month low of $22.33 and a 12-month high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $143.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $11.80 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 10,652.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $686,000. 13.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.