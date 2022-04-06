StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

RIBT stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. RiceBran Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.04 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.75% and a negative return on equity of 24.43%.

In other RiceBran Technologies news, major shareholder Grain Co Continental sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,092,893 shares of company stock worth $534,863. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 53.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 32,258 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 365.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 86,113 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 76,300 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains.

