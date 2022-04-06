StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
RIBT stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. RiceBran Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.04 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.75% and a negative return on equity of 24.43%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 53.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 32,258 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 365.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 86,113 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 76,300 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.
RiceBran Technologies Company Profile
RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains.
