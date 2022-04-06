StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

TESSCO Technologies stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. TESSCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.74 million, a PE ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.04.

TESSCO Technologies ( NASDAQ:TESS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $102.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.13 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TESS. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 698,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 92,473 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $575,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 48,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

