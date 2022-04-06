StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th.
TESSCO Technologies stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. TESSCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.74 million, a PE ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.04.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TESS. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 698,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 92,473 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $575,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 48,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.
TESSCO Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TESSCO Technologies (TESS)
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.