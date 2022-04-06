StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $0.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $3.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) by 1,058,500.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 158,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.61% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 17.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

