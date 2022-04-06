StockNews.com Downgrades Guess’ (NYSE:GES) to Hold

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GES. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Guess’ from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Guess’ from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Guess’ has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Get Guess' alerts:

NYSE:GES opened at $22.40 on Monday. Guess’ has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $31.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 2.06.

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01). Guess’ had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $799.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Guess”s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Guess’ will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Guess’ declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $175.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Guess’ by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,070,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,346,000 after acquiring an additional 156,766 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Guess’ during the fourth quarter worth $24,309,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Guess’ by 4,938.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 846,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 829,695 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Guess’ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 839,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Guess’ during the fourth quarter worth $17,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

About Guess’ (Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.