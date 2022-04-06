StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of ENZ stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.69 million, a PE ratio of 295.30 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Enzo Biochem has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $4.15.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.05 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 7.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENZ. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 66.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 324.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 316,940 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, VIEX Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 0.8% in the third quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,510,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

