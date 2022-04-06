StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Shares of ENZ stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.69 million, a PE ratio of 295.30 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Enzo Biochem has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $4.15.
Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.05 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 7.42%.
About Enzo Biochem (Get Rating)
Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.
