StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $1.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.95. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.09.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLMD. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

