StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XIN opened at $1.14 on Friday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 75,342 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henan Province, Shandong Province, Jiangsu Province, Sichuan Province, Beijing, Hainan Province, Hunan Province, Shaanxi Province, Shanghai, Tianjin, Xinjiang, Zhuhai, and United States.

