StockNews.com Upgrades ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) to “Buy”

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.
NASDAQ SCSC traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.03. ScanSource has a 52-week low of $24.89 and a 52-week high of $40.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.22.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCSC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,898,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,839,000 after acquiring an additional 105,537 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ScanSource by 2.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,126,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,985,000 after buying an additional 58,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in ScanSource by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 893,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,341,000 after purchasing an additional 26,423 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ScanSource by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 690,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,221,000 after purchasing an additional 75,967 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.
About ScanSource (Get Rating)
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.
