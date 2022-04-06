StockNews.com Upgrades ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) to “Buy”

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Get ScanSource alerts:

NASDAQ SCSC traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.03. ScanSource has a 52-week low of $24.89 and a 52-week high of $40.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.22.

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. ScanSource had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $864.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ScanSource will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCSC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,898,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,839,000 after acquiring an additional 105,537 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ScanSource by 2.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,126,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,985,000 after buying an additional 58,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in ScanSource by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 893,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,341,000 after purchasing an additional 26,423 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ScanSource by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 690,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,221,000 after purchasing an additional 75,967 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

About ScanSource (Get Rating)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.