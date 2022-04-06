Strs Ohio Buys 1,300 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UMBF. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,256,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,491,000 after buying an additional 311,179 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 103,761.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 296,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,597,000 after buying an additional 295,719 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 825.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,955,000 after buying an additional 119,481 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 2,020.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 119,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after buying an additional 113,656 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 425,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,151,000 after buying an additional 76,104 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $96.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.06. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $84.21 and a 12-month high of $112.24.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $329.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.87 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

In other UMB Financial news, Director Timothy R. Murphy bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.44 per share, for a total transaction of $98,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 8,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $852,860.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,118 shares of company stock worth $1,236,214. 9.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

