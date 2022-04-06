Strs Ohio Has $462,000 Stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 483.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Trupanion by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $92.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.31 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.88. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.74 and a 52 week high of $158.25.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $194.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRUP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $389,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $340,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,008 shares of company stock valued at $2,672,888 in the last ninety days. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trupanion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.