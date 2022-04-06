Strs Ohio Raises Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 118.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 353,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 191,634 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 9.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 230,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 19,277 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 39.3% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 101,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 28,559 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 28.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 314,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 69,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 43.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 842,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,547,000 after acquiring an additional 255,677 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ETRN opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $246.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.62 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The business’s revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -18.02%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ETRN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

