Strs Ohio Sells 1,200 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the third quarter worth about $20,022,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in QuinStreet by 738.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 364,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after buying an additional 320,998 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in QuinStreet by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,906,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,844,000 after buying an additional 180,160 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in QuinStreet by 305.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 178,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in QuinStreet by 30.8% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 721,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lowered their price target on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $100,293.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet stock opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $21.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.09 million, a P/E ratio of 100.83 and a beta of 0.94.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $125.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.17 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 2.12%. QuinStreet’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

