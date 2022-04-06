Strs Ohio Sells 400 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Q2 were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Q2 by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,388,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,560,000 after purchasing an additional 198,041 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Q2 by 198.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,991,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,083 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Q2 by 8.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,644,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,910,000 after purchasing an additional 196,729 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,484,000 after purchasing an additional 586,845 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Q2 by 6.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,082,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,768,000 after purchasing an additional 65,427 shares during the period.

Get Q2 alerts:

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $3,169,458.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,196 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $70,241.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,915. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QTWO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $61.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $108.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 1.41.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Profile (Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.