Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Up to $5.37

Shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.37, but opened at $5.90. Studio City International shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Studio City International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.46.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Batman flying theater ride; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 25,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

