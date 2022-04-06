SUKU Price Down 13.9% This Week (SUKU)

SUKU (SUKU) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One SUKU coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000589 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SUKU has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. SUKU has a market cap of $30.71 million and $4.71 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00035701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00104715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

SUKU Coin Profile

SUKU (CRYPTO:SUKU) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,009,944 coins. The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SUKU

