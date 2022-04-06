Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) PT Lowered to $37.00

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s previous close.

SNCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Country Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

Shares of SNCY opened at $26.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Sun Country Airlines has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $172.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.24 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 12.44%. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, EVP Grant Whitney sold 6,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $186,186.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $26,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,193,645 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 1,049.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 157,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 20.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 14.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 62.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 903,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,319,000 after purchasing an additional 347,339 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

