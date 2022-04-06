Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Trading Down 5.7%

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 1,360,601 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 97,840,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a current ratio of 13.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61.

Get Sundial Growers alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sundial Growers by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 380,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 137,425 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Sundial Growers by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 80,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 573,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 16,879 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 33.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 140,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 35,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.