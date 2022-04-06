Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Sunnova Energy International posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($0.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 57.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $65.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.66 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on NOVA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.92.

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 10,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $190,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $82,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,300,000 after purchasing an additional 231,784 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 13,847 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 83.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 288,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,065,000 after acquiring an additional 131,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 98.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 570,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,716,000 after purchasing an additional 283,766 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

