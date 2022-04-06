SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Raised to $21.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America raised SunPower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SunPower from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $23.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.96 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. SunPower has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $34.61.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.77 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SunPower will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in SunPower by 106.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in SunPower by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. 34.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

