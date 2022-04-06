SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Raised to $21.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.56% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America raised SunPower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SunPower from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.
Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $23.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.96 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. SunPower has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $34.61.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in SunPower by 106.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in SunPower by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. 34.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SunPower Company Profile (Get Rating)
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.
