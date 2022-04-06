SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) PT Raised to $20.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 14.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group raised SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on SunPower from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen increased their price target on SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

SPWR stock opened at $23.48 on Monday. SunPower has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.96 and a beta of 1.99.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. SunPower’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SunPower will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in SunPower by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,102,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,725,000 after purchasing an additional 392,908 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SunPower by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,512,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,566,000 after purchasing an additional 94,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SunPower by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,028,000 after purchasing an additional 30,253 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in SunPower by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,120,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,393,000 after purchasing an additional 253,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

