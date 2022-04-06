SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock Price Up 9.6% After Analyst Upgrade

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $26.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SunPower traded as high as $23.59 and last traded at $23.47. Approximately 121,213 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,815,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.41.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the third quarter worth $22,127,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at $11,756,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in SunPower by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 521,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 401,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SunPower by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,102,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,725,000 after purchasing an additional 392,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in SunPower by 607.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 348,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 299,037 shares in the last quarter. 34.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.96 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.61.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $384.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

