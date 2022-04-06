Suretly (SUR) Achieves Market Cap of $82,548.07

Suretly (SUR) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last week, Suretly has traded flat against the US dollar. One Suretly coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Suretly has a market cap of $82,548.07 and approximately $423.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Suretly alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00035602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00104547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Suretly Profile

Suretly (CRYPTO:SUR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Suretly Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Suretly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suretly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.