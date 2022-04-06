SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) Trading Up 0.3%

SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 29,083 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 84,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.77.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. lifted its stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Finally, Athanor Capital LP lifted its stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 35,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

