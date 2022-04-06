S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered S&W Seed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&W Seed presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW opened at $1.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68. The company has a market cap of $73.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $4.60.

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 34.58% and a negative net margin of 23.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 4th quarter worth $927,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of S&W Seed by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,084,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 56,644 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&W Seed by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 336,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 40,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in S&W Seed by 276.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 33,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in S&W Seed by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 32,943 shares during the last quarter.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

