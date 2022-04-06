Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) PT Lowered to SEK 174

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Barclays from SEK 179 to SEK 174 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Pareto Securities raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 205 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 180 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. AlphaValue raised Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 200 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.55.

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.52. 140,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.05. Swedbank AB has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $23.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 41.52%.

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

