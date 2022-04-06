Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

SCMWY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Swisscom from CHF 500 to CHF 505 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Swisscom from CHF 470 to CHF 455 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Swisscom currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $342.00.

Swisscom stock opened at $57.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.54. The stock has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.13. Swisscom has a 12-month low of $51.00 and a 12-month high of $61.42.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Swisscom will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

