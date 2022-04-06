SYNC Network Price Tops $0.0247 (SYNC)

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 6th. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0247 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $3.05 million and $2,330.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.78 or 0.00268269 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00013163 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004814 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000733 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00024899 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $295.98 or 0.00674159 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 75.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 156,293,809 coins and its circulating supply is 123,660,579 coins. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.