Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

SNCR stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.70. 2,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.22.

Synchronoss Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, Director Martin Francis Bernstein acquired 105,502 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $124,492.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher K. Hill acquired 100,000 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 334,422 shares of company stock worth $422,357 and have sold 20,757 shares worth $31,956. Company insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 50.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 179.1% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 6,214,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988,158 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,093,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 36,526 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 569,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 213,149 shares during the period. 52.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synchronoss Technologies (Get Rating)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.