Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Insider Briggs Morrison Sells 3,128 Shares

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) insider Briggs Morrison sold 3,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $57,211.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Briggs Morrison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Briggs Morrison sold 101,045 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $1,763,235.25.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $25.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 21.68 and a quick ratio of 21.68.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $2.49. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,771,000 after purchasing an additional 163,596 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 2,772,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,927 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,480,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,292,000 after acquiring an additional 376,757 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,676,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,044,000 after acquiring an additional 40,928 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,547,000 after acquiring an additional 259,592 shares during the period.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

