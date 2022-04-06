Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Insider Steve Bennett Buys 6,314 Shares

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) insider Steve Bennett acquired 6,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 309 ($4.05) per share, with a total value of £19,510.26 ($25,587.23).
Shares of LON SYNT opened at GBX 304.60 ($3.99) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 309.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 402.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33. Synthomer plc has a 12-month low of GBX 241.80 ($3.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 570.50 ($7.48).
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 21.30 ($0.28) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.52%. This is a boost from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $8.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.36%.
Synthomer Company Profile (Get Rating)
Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.
