Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Insider Steve Bennett Buys 6,314 Shares

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) insider Steve Bennett acquired 6,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 309 ($4.05) per share, with a total value of £19,510.26 ($25,587.23).

Shares of LON SYNT opened at GBX 304.60 ($3.99) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 309.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 402.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33. Synthomer plc has a 12-month low of GBX 241.80 ($3.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 570.50 ($7.48).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 21.30 ($0.28) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.52%. This is a boost from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $8.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

Several research firms have commented on SYNT. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 750 ($9.84) to GBX 575 ($7.54) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.03) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.25) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.59) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 548.13 ($7.19).

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

