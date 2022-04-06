Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.36 million, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.55. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYPR. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 27,858 shares during the period. 8.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

