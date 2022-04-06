System1 (NYSE:SST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of System1 Inc (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $26.00. Approximately 46,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 915,572 shares.The stock last traded at $18.87 and had previously closed at $20.31.

System1 Company Profile (NYSE:SST)

System1 provides an omnichannel customer acquisition marketing platform. It combines technology & data science to operate its advanced Responsive Acquisition Marketing Platform. System1, formerly known as Trebia Acquisition Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.